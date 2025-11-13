Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 0.68%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 0.68%

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 0.68% at 8303.05 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India shed 2.81%, Bank of India fell 1.39% and Punjab & Sind Bank slipped 1.15%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 27.00% over last one year compared to the 9.85% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 0.55% and Nifty FMCG index has dropped 0.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.01% to close at 25879.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.01% to close at 84478.67 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

INR consolidates in narrow range

Market extends rally for 4th day; metal shares rally

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 182.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Technical Associates Infrapower reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

