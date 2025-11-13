Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 182.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 182.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 62.98% to Rs 236.08 crore

Net profit of Mukka Proteins rose 182.69% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 62.98% to Rs 236.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales236.08144.85 63 OPM %8.596.60 -PBDT13.454.81 180 PBT9.281.05 784 NP5.882.08 183

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Technical Associates Infrapower reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Technical Associates Infrapower reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Equippp Social Impact Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Equippp Social Impact Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the September 2025 quarter

NSE crosses 24 crore investor accounts as retail participation hits new high

NSE crosses 24 crore investor accounts as retail participation hits new high

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon