Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 182.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.98% to Rs 236.08 croreNet profit of Mukka Proteins rose 182.69% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 62.98% to Rs 236.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales236.08144.85 63 OPM %8.596.60 -PBDT13.454.81 180 PBT9.281.05 784 NP5.882.08 183
