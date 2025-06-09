Monday, June 09, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.52%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.52%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.52% at 7208.45 today. The index has gained 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India rose 3.96%, Bank of Maharashtra jumped 3.29% and Indian Bank added 2.80%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 1.00% over last one year compared to the 7.78% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 1.19% and Nifty PSE index increased 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.40% to close at 25103.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.31% to close at 82445.21 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Nifty ends tad above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Nifty ends tad above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Wipro relocates its Middle East HQ from Al Khobar to Riyadh

Wipro relocates its Middle East HQ from Al Khobar to Riyadh

Indo Borax gains on plans to set up Boron Oxide facility

Indo Borax gains on plans to set up Boron Oxide facility

Dilip Buildcon jumps after board nod to offload stakes in 10 SPVs

Dilip Buildcon jumps after board nod to offload stakes in 10 SPVs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon