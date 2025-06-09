Monday, June 09, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Borax gains on plans to set up Boron Oxide facility

Indo Borax gains on plans to set up Boron Oxide facility

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 3.23% top Rs 185.60 after the company announced the launch of a new high-value chemical product, Boron Oxide, by July 2025.

The firm is setting up a dedicated manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Indore (Madhya Pradesh) with a proposed capacity of 4,000 metric tonnes per annum.

The total capital expenditure for the project is estimated at Rs 20 crore, which will be financed entirely through internal accruals. The company aims to achieve full operational capacity in a phased manner within a year.

Boron Oxide will cater to the domestic market and will be produced using Boric Acid as the primary raw material. According to the company's regulatory filing, most customers for Boron Oxide overlap with those for Boric Acid, allowing for smoother integration into its existing client base.

 

Indo Borax & Chemicals is engaged in manufacturing of Boron products and Lithium.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals declined 10.49% to Rs 10.24 crore while net sales rose 10.25% to Rs 50.12 crore in Q4 March 2025 ovber Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dilip Buildcon jumps after board nod to offload stakes in 10 SPVs

Dilip Buildcon jumps after board nod to offload stakes in 10 SPVs

Nifty ends tad above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Nifty ends tad above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Olectra Greentech chairman & MD K.V. Pradeep resigns

Olectra Greentech chairman & MD K.V. Pradeep resigns

Orient Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Orient Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon