Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.56%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.56%

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.56% at 8184.35 today. The index has added 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India rose 4.46%, Canara Bank jumped 3.09% and Punjab National Bank added 2.33%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 22.00% over last one year compared to the 6.27% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.32% and Nifty Metal index has slid 1.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.60% to close at 25722.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.55% to close at 83938.71 today.

Sensex settles 466 pts lower, Nifty ends below 25,750 mark; PSU bank shares rally

Kalpataru Projects Intl Q2 PAT climbs 91% YoY to Rs 240 cr

Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 169.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Omansh Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

