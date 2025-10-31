Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 169.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 104946.27 croreNet profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 169.52% to Rs 6191.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2297.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 104946.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102785.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales104946.27102785.27 2 OPM %9.304.39 -PBDT10468.594947.62 112 PBT8510.463168.99 169 NP6191.492297.23 170
