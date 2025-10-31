Friday, October 31, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 11760.31 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 8.12% to Rs 2314.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2140.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 11760.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9992.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11760.319992.53 18 OPM %74.8672.59 -PBDT3287.462910.39 13 PBT3112.962751.53 13 NP2314.172140.40 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

