Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 11760.31 croreNet profit of Shriram Finance rose 8.12% to Rs 2314.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2140.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 11760.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9992.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11760.319992.53 18 OPM %74.8672.59 -PBDT3287.462910.39 13 PBT3112.962751.53 13 NP2314.172140.40 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content