Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.43%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.43%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 2.43% at 1018.1 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd shed 5.04%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 3.85% and Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 3.43%. The Nifty Realty index is up 89.00% over last one year compared to the 28.04% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.29% and Nifty Auto index added 1.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.05% to close at 24823.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.04% to close at 81086.21 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy, Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: India, Ukraine ink four pacts after talks between PM Modi, President Zelenskyy

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Sent legal notice to MapmyIndia but didn't get reply: Ola founder

Adani Power

Bangladesh's crisis leaves Adani Power chasing $800 million in dues

Tech wrap Aug 23

Tech wrap Aug 23: Poco Pad 5G, Google Essentials, Instagram profile, more

Tesla Model S

Tesla's steep price reductions are fueling used eletric vehicle sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon