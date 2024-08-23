Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovers in cautious trades ahead of Powell speech

INR recovers in cautious trades ahead of Powell speech

Image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
INR recovered slightly and settled higher by 4 paise at 83.89 (provisional) against the American currency on Friday, amid cautiousness ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, with traders looking for the central bank chief's comments to provide further clarity about the outlook for rates. Weak US Dollar, foreign fund inflows and a positive tone in the domestic markets supported the rupee. However, overnight gains in crude oil prices capped sharp gains. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened weak at 83.93 and touched an intraday high of 83.85 against the US dollar.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy, Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: India, Ukraine ink four pacts after talks between PM Modi, President Zelenskyy

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Sent legal notice to MapmyIndia but didn't get reply: Ola founder

Adani Power

Bangladesh's crisis leaves Adani Power chasing $800 million in dues

Tech wrap Aug 23

Tech wrap Aug 23: Poco Pad 5G, Google Essentials, Instagram profile, more

Tesla Model S

Tesla's steep price reductions are fueling used eletric vehicle sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon