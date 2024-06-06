Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 4.69%

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 4.69% at 1047.75 today. The index has gained 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 8.93%, Macrotech Developers Ltd jumped 7.12% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 7.08%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 107.00% over last one year compared to the 21.87% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 3.68% and Nifty PSE index increased 3.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.89% to close at 22821.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.04% to close at 75159.24 today.
