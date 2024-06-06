Dixon updates on proposed JV with HKC Corporation

Dixon Technologies (India) (Dixon) and HKC Corporation (HKC) have entered into a Term Sheet for prospective Joint Venture arrangement for manufacturing of Liquid Crystal Modules (LCM), thin film transistor liquid crystal display modules (TFT-LCD Modules), assembly of end products like, smartphones, TVs, monitors and auto displays and selling HKC branded End products in India.

Commenting on this occasion, Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, stated that Dixon Group is, constantly taking strategic initiatives to emerge as one of the domestic champion in electronic space by not only providing manufacturing solutions but also striving to be a trusted source in Technology and R & D space. I am delighted to announce that Dixon has signed a Term Sheet with HKC Corporation Limited for manufacturing of Liquid Crystal Modules, TFT- LCD Modules and Displays etc. This venture will give a boost to set up electronic component ecosystem & also deepen the value addition.

