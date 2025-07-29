Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.60%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.60%

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 1.60% at 926.5 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lodha Developers Ltd jumped 3.60%, Anant Raj Ltd added 2.72% and Sobha Ltd dropped 2.40%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 0.06% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index increased 1.37% and Nifty Infrastructure index added 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.57% to close at 24821.1 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.55% to close at 81337.95 today.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 52,467 equity shares under ESOS

Board of V-Guard Industries approves in-principle merger with Sunflame

Board of V-Guard Industries approves entry into lighting business

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Market snaps 3-days loosing streak; Nifty settles above 24,800; realty shares rally

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

