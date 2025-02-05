Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.85%

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 1.85% at 937.3 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd fell 4.73%, Phoenix Mills Ltd dropped 4.72% and Godrej Properties Ltd shed 3.70%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 8.06% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.79% and Nifty FMCG index has dropped 1.56% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.18% to close at 23696.3 while the SENSEX has declined 0.40% to close at 78271.28 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

