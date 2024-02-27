Sensex (    %)
                        
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.07%

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 1.07% at 929.15 today. The index is up 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Swan Energy Ltd gained 3.24%, Macrotech Developers Ltd added 2.86% and Sobha Ltd jumped 2.36%. The Nifty Realty index is up 139.00% over last one year compared to the 27.63% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 0.72% and Nifty Auto index gained 0.71% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.34% to close at 22198.35 while the SENSEX added 0.42% to close at 73095.22 today.
First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

