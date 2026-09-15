TCS to support DGCX's transformation journey

Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) to modernise and future-proof DGCX's market infrastructure through the implementation of a next-generation integrated trading, clearing, and surveillance solution.

The transformation programme will provide DGCX with a more flexible technology foundation to support future growth, improve operational efficiency and accelerate the development of new products. It will also strengthen DGCX's ability to respond to the evolving needs of regional and international market participants across established and emerging asset classes.

As part of this agreement, TCS will deliver a world-class trading, clearing and surveillance platform by integrating:

TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure for central counterparty clearing Quartz for Surveillance to monitor and detect market manipulation, fraud, and abnormalities TCS BaNCS Securities Trading to help market participants to trade across assets TCS' Quartz Gateway for industry-standard market connectivity, combined with generative AI powered reporting, analytics, and decision-making Exchange trading and matching from a global exchange partner

These solutions are a part of BFSI Products and Platforms, a strategic business group within TCS that empowers financial services and insurance organisations to achieve superior customer experience and operational transformation. BFSI Products and Platforms supports some of the world's leading financial markets with intelligent, resilient, and interoperable ecosystems, providing end-to-end service and solutions.