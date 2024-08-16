R&B Denims reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.13 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.36% to Rs 78.11 crore

Net profit of R&B Denims remain constant at Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.36% to Rs 78.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.78.1151.9513.4422.2110.6010.776.427.845.135.13