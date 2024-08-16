R&B Denims reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.13 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.36% to Rs 78.11 croreNet profit of R&B Denims remain constant at Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.36% to Rs 78.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.1151.95 50 OPM %13.4422.21 -PBDT10.6010.77 -2 PBT6.427.84 -18 NP5.135.13 0
