Stanley Lifestyles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.80 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.01% to Rs 100.70 croreNet profit of Stanley Lifestyles remain constant at Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.01% to Rs 100.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales100.7095.90 5 OPM %19.9616.68 -PBDT16.5013.60 21 PBT5.804.70 23 NP3.803.80 0
