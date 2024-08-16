Swati Projects consolidated net profit rises 183.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.76% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Swati Projects rose 183.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.380.34 12 OPM %50.0020.59 -PBDT0.190.07 171 PBT0.170.06 183 NP0.170.06 183
