Swati Projects consolidated net profit rises 183.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Swati Projects rose 183.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.380.3450.0020.590.190.070.170.060.170.06