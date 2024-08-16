Halder Venture consolidated net profit rises 351.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 88.04% to Rs 16.32 crore

Net profit of Halder Venture rose 351.02% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 88.04% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 136.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.32136.4558.824.216.693.255.512.054.420.98