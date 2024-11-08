Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 9.48% in the September 2024 quarter

R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 9.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Sales decline 2.90% to Rs 444.09 crore

Net profit of R Systems International declined 9.48% to Rs 39.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.90% to Rs 444.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 457.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales444.09457.35 -3 OPM %15.3717.95 -PBDT68.2279.46 -14 PBT51.6562.22 -17 NP39.8143.98 -9

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

