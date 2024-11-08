Business Standard
GSPL slips as Q2 PAT declines 27% YoY to Rs 389 crore

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) declined 1.51% to Rs 384 after the company's net profit slipped 26.83% to Rs 389.29 crore on 51.27% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 257.96 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Revenue from gas transportation was Rs 246.94 crore (down 52.25% YoY) while that from electricity sales was Rs 11.02 crore (down 9.67% YoY) and revenue from gas sales was at Rs 16.80 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax during the quarter stood at Rs 434.61 crore, reflecting de-growth of 30.78% on YoY basis.

The company's Q2 transmission volume was 29.68 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic metres per day), down 40.88% YoY.

 

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 28.32% to Rs 423.17 crore on 6.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 3,992.12 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Gujarat State Petronet's primary business objective is to connect various supply sources and users of natural gas in Gujarat through its gas pipeline network. GSPL is the leader in natural gas transmission business in Gujarat and is the second-largest natural gas transmission player in India.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

