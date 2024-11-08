Business Standard
Volumes jump at Page Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Page Industries Ltd saw volume of 1768 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 234 shares

ITI Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 November 2024.

Page Industries Ltd saw volume of 1768 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 234 shares. The stock increased 5.02% to Rs.47,371.00. Volumes stood at 737 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd recorded volume of 11.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.82% to Rs.287.50. Volumes stood at 13.99 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Indian Hotels Co Ltd recorded volume of 6.41 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.68% to Rs.722.45. Volumes stood at 3.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd recorded volume of 42738 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9624 shares. The stock lost 0.96% to Rs.3,521.75. Volumes stood at 14425 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd witnessed volume of 36571 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10669 shares. The stock increased 2.36% to Rs.1,285.85. Volumes stood at 49896 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

