Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank
Radiant Cash Management Services has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from IDBI Bank for dedicated secured cash van business, cash delivery & pick-up (CDP') services in seven zones for a period of 3 years. The contract is estimated to be valued at Rs 35 crore (including renewal of existing business amounting about Rs 15 crore).
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:05 AM IST