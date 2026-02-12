Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 11:32 AM IST
Radiant Cash Management Services has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from IDBI Bank for dedicated secured cash van business, cash delivery & pick-up (CDP') services in seven zones for a period of 3 years. The contract is estimated to be valued at Rs 35 crore (including renewal of existing business amounting about Rs 15 crore).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceigall wins NHAI road project of Rs 2,160 cr in Bihar

Ceigall wins NHAI road project of Rs 2,160 cr in Bihar

Commerce Minister urges exporters to take full advantage of Free Trade Agreements signed with developed countries

Commerce Minister urges exporters to take full advantage of Free Trade Agreements signed with developed countries

Government to move privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi over Lok Sabha remarks

Government to move privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi over Lok Sabha remarks

Australian dollar hits three-year high against US dollar as RBA rate hike talk dominates sentiments

Australian dollar hits three-year high against US dollar as RBA rate hike talk dominates sentiments

Operational Energy Group India consolidated net profit declines 42.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Operational Energy Group India consolidated net profit declines 42.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBharat Bandh TodayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today