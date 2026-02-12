Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 84.65% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 37.44% to Rs 33.72 croreNet profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing declined 84.65% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 37.44% to Rs 33.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.7253.90 -37 OPM %4.5729.11 -PBDT10.8522.25 -51 PBT3.9719.40 -80 NP2.3915.57 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Caspian Corporate Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:38 PM IST