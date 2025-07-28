Monday, July 28, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Around 31 Crore unorganised workers have registered on e-Shram portal

Around 31 Crore unorganised workers have registered on e-Shram portal

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Ministry of Labour & Employment stated in a latest update that as of 22nd July 2025, over 30.95 crore unorganised workers have already registered on the eShram portal. The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched eShram portal (eshram.gov.in) on 26th August 2021 for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar. The eShram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

IIP grows at 1.5% in Jun-25 as contraction in mining and electricity output weighs

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO subscribed 4.48 times

Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit declines 35.05% in the June 2025 quarter

NACL Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

