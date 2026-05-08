Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 3.02%, rises for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 3509.9, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.33% in last one year as compared to a 0.68% fall in NIFTY and a 7.96% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3509.9, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24170.45. The Sensex is at 77285.81, down 0.72%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has added around 29.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51068.45, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 74.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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