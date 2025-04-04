Friday, April 04, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raghavpur Multipurpose Project awarded to Afcons gets environmental clearance

Raghavpur Multipurpose Project awarded to Afcons gets environmental clearance

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has granted environmental clearance for the Raghavpur Multipurpose Project in Dindori district. This marks the significant milestone for the project, paving the way for its construction.

The Narmada Valley Development Authority, Government of Madhya Pradesh, has awarded Raghavpur Multipurpose Project to Afcons Infrastructure. The project involves construction of a dam and 25 MW powerhouse on the Narmada River, along with piped irrigation system that will supply water through pressurized pipeline system for micro-irrigation at farmers' fields, covering an irrigable command area of 17,587 hectares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Union Bank of India slides after missing loan growth and deposit guidance

Union Bank of India slides after missing loan growth and deposit guidance

Nifty trades below 22,950; European mkt decline

Nifty trades below 22,950; European mkt decline

Emcure Pharma's European arm acquires Manx Healthcare for 19.7 million

Emcure Pharma's European arm acquires Manx Healthcare for 19.7 million

Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Paras signs strategic MoU with MicroCon Vision, Israel

Paras signs strategic MoU with MicroCon Vision, Israel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon