Netweb Technologies receives incentive of Rs 5.93 cr under PLI scheme 2.0 for IT hardware

Apr 04 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Netweb Technologies has received an incentive of Rs 5,93,97,758 under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware for the period from 01 July 2023, to 31 March 2024.

Sanjay Lodha, Chairman & MD of Netweb Technologies, said, We are honoured to receive this incentive, which reinforces our dedication to high-quality IT hardware manufacturing in India. This achievement reflects the success of the PLI scheme in boosting domestic production and creating employment opportunities. We remain committed to supporting the 'Make in India' initiative and contributing to India's growth as a global manufacturing hub.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

