Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto shares fall

Auto shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 190.67 points or 0.35% at 53971.68 at 13:19 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 2.32%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.65%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.31%),Bosch Ltd (down 1.28%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.82%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.42%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.25%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.2%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 4.6%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.98%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.81%) moved up.

 

At 13:19 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 277.81 or 0.49% at 57328.52.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 26.51 points or 0.16% at 16422.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45.6 points or 0.18% at 24632.2.

More From This Section

Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks edge lower

FMCG shares slide

FMCG shares slide

Star Health drops after IRDAI issues show cause notice

Star Health drops after IRDAI issues show cause notice

Sika Interplant Systems secures order book of Rs 264 cr till date in FY25

Sika Interplant Systems secures order book of Rs 264 cr till date in FY25

Orient Green Power Company's subsidiary receives ratings action from Infomerics Valuation and Rating

Orient Green Power Company's subsidiary receives ratings action from Infomerics Valuation and Rating

The BSE Sensex index was down 141.36 points or 0.17% at 81567.76.

On BSE,2332 shares were trading in green, 1676 were trading in red and 180 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bharti Airtel

AI-powered solution helped block 8 bn spam calls, 0.8 bn SMSes: Airtel

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 81,600; Nifty around 24,650; FMCG, auto drag

Jack MaPhotographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg

Jack Ma envisions AI-driven future for Ant Group in rare public appearance

Germany Flag

German opposition leader Merz visits Ukraine amid snap election campaign

World Chess Championship Game 12

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 12: Live action begins at 2:30 PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon