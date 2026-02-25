Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 270 cr Central Railway project
Rail Vikas Nigam has received letter of award (LOA) from Central Railway for "Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 220/132/55 KV Traction Substation, Sectioning post (SPs) and Sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2 x 25 KV Traction System (Scott Connected Transformer) of Daund - Solapur Sections of Central Railway, to meet 3000 MT loading target on EPC mode. The project cost is Rs 270.22 crore.
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 9:50 AM IST