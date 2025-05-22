Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 4.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 4.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 6426.88 crore

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 4.06% to Rs 459.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 478.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 6426.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6714.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.37% to Rs 1281.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1550.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 19923.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21878.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6426.886714.01 -4 19923.0221878.53 -9 OPM %6.736.80 -5.656.19 - PBDT555.20629.35 -12 1680.772050.95 -18 PBT546.20624.96 -13 1650.032030.01 -19 NP459.15478.56 -4 1281.391550.69 -17

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

IndusInd Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2328.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit declines 11.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Visaka Industries consolidated net profit rises 1166.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit rises 30.24% in the March 2025 quarter

KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

