Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 4.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 6426.88 croreNet profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 4.06% to Rs 459.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 478.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 6426.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6714.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.37% to Rs 1281.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1550.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 19923.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21878.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6426.886714.01 -4 19923.0221878.53 -9 OPM %6.736.80 -5.656.19 - PBDT555.20629.35 -12 1680.772050.95 -18 PBT546.20624.96 -13 1650.032030.01 -19 NP459.15478.56 -4 1281.391550.69 -17
