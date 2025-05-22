Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2025 quarter

May 22 2025

Sales decline 61.15% to Rs 6.60 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services rose 25.00% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.15% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.34% to Rs 8.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.56% to Rs 29.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.6016.99 -61 29.1246.64 -38 OPM %97.4295.76 -97.8497.38 - PBDT4.433.87 14 11.3110.25 10 PBT4.313.62 19 10.849.74 11 NP3.152.52 25 8.077.12 13

May 22 2025

