Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit declines 11.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 126.94 croreNet profit of Kilburn Engineering declined 11.68% to Rs 20.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 126.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.45% to Rs 62.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.83% to Rs 424.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 329.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales126.94121.52 4 424.46329.48 29 OPM %28.3225.20 -23.7923.19 - PBDT31.9829.37 9 90.0070.39 28 PBT29.4128.41 4 82.6666.93 24 NP20.4123.11 -12 62.3950.54 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content