Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Spurts 7.92%, BSE India Infrastructure Index index Rises 2.98%

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has added 8.13% over last one month compared to 0.2% fall in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 1.12% rise in the SENSEX

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd rose 7.92% today to trade at Rs 453.7. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is up 2.98% to quote at 621.37. The index is down 0.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ircon International Ltd increased 6.03% and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd added 5.57% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went up 56.03 % over last one year compared to the 21.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has added 8.13% over last one month compared to 0.2% fall in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 1.12% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 647 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 162.1 on 30 Nov 2023.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

