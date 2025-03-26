Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel awards order of Rs 155.93 cr to Quadrant Future Tek

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Quadrant Future Tek (Quadrant) has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated 26 March 2025, for receipt of a new work order worth Rs. 155.93 crore from RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) for Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Kavach (Indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System) Systems at East Central Railway. This project involves the Provision of Kavach (Indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System) Systems on Railway Tracks of 502.2 RKM covering 71 Railway Stations of East Central Railway.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

