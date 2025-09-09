Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp gains after securing Rs 714-cr orders from Bihar Education Project Council

RailTel Corp gains after securing Rs 714-cr orders from Bihar Education Project Council

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India advanced 3.15% to Rs 356.70 after the company announced that it has secured a series of significant work orders from the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), with a cumulative value of Rs 713.52 crore.

The company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the State Project Director, BEPC, for the procurement, supply, and installation of smart classrooms in government middle schools. This order, valued at Rs 262.14 crore, is scheduled for completion by 31 March 2026.

In addition, RailTel received another LoA worth Rs 44.21 crore for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) labs in schools.

 

The company also bagged a separate order worth Rs 257.50 crore for setting up smart classrooms in government secondary and senior secondary schools across Bihar.

Furthermore, RailTel secured an LoA worth Rs 59.76 crore for the SITC of ISM (Interactive Smart Modules) Labs, and another contract valued at Rs 89.91 crore for the supply of teaching and learning materials for Classes I to V in government schools.

Also Read

Jane Street Group, Jane Street

Jane Street vs Sebi: SAT hearing begins today in market manipulation case

Morgan Stanley

Auto upcycle is here, says Morgan Stanley; Upgrades Maruti, Eicher, Hero

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rallies 300 pts, tops 81k; Nifty holds 24,850; Infosys rises 3%

Sam Altman

OpenAI in talks with data firms to bring $500 bn Stargate project to India

Infosys

Infosys buyback: Stock down 21% in 2025; can the move revive sentiment?

These orders significantly strengthen RailTels position in the education technology space and reinforce its role in the digital transformation of the public education system in Bihar.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

B.R.Goyal Infra gains after securing Rs 126-cr road project in Maharashtra

B.R.Goyal Infra gains after securing Rs 126-cr road project in Maharashtra

Avantel bags amended Rs 10-cr order from Department of Atomic Energy

Avantel bags amended Rs 10-cr order from Department of Atomic Energy

INR seen recovering as dollar stays weak

INR seen recovering as dollar stays weak

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

Kharif area up around 2.5% on year

Kharif area up around 2.5% on year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickAirfloa Rail Technology IPOUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon