Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2024.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd spiked 11.10% to Rs 471.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd surged 8.05% to Rs 124.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd soared 7.79% to Rs 389.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50322 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd gained 7.45% to Rs 1056.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28569 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd added 7.08% to Rs 434.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 82486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21244 shares in the past one month.

