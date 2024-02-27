Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2024.
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd spiked 11.10% to Rs 471.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.47 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd surged 8.05% to Rs 124.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.92 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jindal Worldwide Ltd soared 7.79% to Rs 389.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50322 shares in the past one month.
Intellect Design Arena Ltd gained 7.45% to Rs 1056.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28569 shares in the past one month.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd added 7.08% to Rs 434.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 82486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21244 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RailTel Corp edges higher after bagging contract worth Rs 140 crore from Prasar Bharati

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

Happiest Minds Technologies announces new vertical organization structure

HFCL hits 52-week high on Rs 40-cr order win

India Has Over 1.17 Startups Recognized By DPIIT

Market near day's high; consumer durables shares advance

Route Mobile joins hands with Billeasy for transforming metro ticketing at Maha Metro Pune

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon