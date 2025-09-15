Monday, September 15, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel jumps after securing Rs 209-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

RailTel jumps after securing Rs 209-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India surged 8.01% to Rs 404.65 after the company received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 209 crore from State Project Director (SPD) Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC).

The scope of work involves implementation for education quality enhancement in Bihar under PM SHRI, to be executed by 11 September 2026.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

