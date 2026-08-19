RailTel rises after bagging Rs 167-cr work order from EPFO

RailTel Corporation of India rose 3.37% to Rs 286.50 after the company received a work order worth Rs 166.80 crore from the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The order involves extension of the work order for one year for providing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) through RailTel, along with additional components.

The domestic order is to be executed by 9 February 2027. The company received the work order on 17 August 2026. The company said that the promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the awarding entity and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000 to create a nationwide broadband, VPN, telecom and multimedia network, modernising the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India. RailTel's network currently passes through around 6,000 railway stations across the country, covering all major commercial centres.

The companys standalone net profit marginally declined 0.48% to Rs 65.78 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 20.09% to Rs 893.27 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 743.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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