Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Spikes 17.16%
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd has added 7.19% over last one month compared to 4.1% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.63% drop in the SENSEX
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd rose 17.16% today to trade at Rs 355. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.67% to quote at 29300.6. The index is up 4.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd increased 13.96% and NINtec Systems Ltd added 4.96% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 14.18 % over last one year compared to the 5.42% fall in benchmark SENSEX.
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd has added 7.19% over last one month compared to 4.1% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.63% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 304 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 562 on 11 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 295 on 09 Jun 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 10:04 AM IST