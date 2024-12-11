RailTel wins work order of Rs 11.11 cr

From Mahatma Phule Krishi VidyapeethRailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Taluka-Rahuri, District-Ahilyanagar for setting up of Virtual Classrooms with all equipements, Setting Up of Digital Classroom with all necessary equipment, Provision of Videowall,Supply and Installation of Aadhar based System amounting to Rs. 11.11 crore.
