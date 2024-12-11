Business Standard
RailTel wins work order of Rs 11.11 cr

RailTel wins work order of Rs 11.11 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

From Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth

RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Taluka-Rahuri, District-Ahilyanagar for setting up of Virtual Classrooms with all equipements, Setting Up of Digital Classroom with all necessary equipment, Provision of Videowall,Supply and Installation of Aadhar based System amounting to Rs. 11.11 crore.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

