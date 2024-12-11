Business Standard
Royal Orchid signs new property in Pune

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

Royal Orchid Hotels has announced signing of a new Regenta Property in Mulshi, Pune,Maharashtra.

The property will have 36 studio rooms,13 one-bedroom units and 11 two-bedroom units offering panoramic view of the stunning Mulshi lake. The hotel houses Meeting spaces, a well-equipped Gym and an all-day Dining Restaurant and a Bar serving international cuisines and local specialities. The hotel will also feature indoor games and other recreational activities like bird watching, trekking and riverbed swimming redefining leisure travel in the region.

Arjun Baljee, president of Royal Orchid Hotels, said, "The picturesque Mulshi region, with its increasing appeal as a weekend retreat and convenient accessibility to major cities including Pune, Nashik, Mumbai, made it an ideal location for us to capitalise on. Regenta Resort Mulshi is a strategic addition to our portfolio of unique properties in India's most offbeat locations and we are delighted to partner with Mr Harish Shastri for this project.

 

Regenta & Royal Orchid Hotels is one of India's fastest-growing hotel chains. It primarily operates 5-star, 4-star, and resorts, enabling it to target discerning business and leisure travelers. It currently operates 90+ hotels across India.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.96% to Rs 7.51 crore despite of 5.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 70.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter shed 0.69% to end at Rs 344 on Tuesday, 10 December 2024.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

