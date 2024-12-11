Business Standard
Stock Alert: NTPC Green Energy, BEML, Hinduja Global Solutions, Reliance Infra

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Granules India, Manappuram Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, PVR Inox, RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 December 2024.

Stocks to Watch:

NTPCs wholly owned subsidiary, Renewable Energy (NTPC REL) has emerged as a successful bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the development of 2000 MW ISTS connected Solar PV Power Projects.

BEML has secured a contract from the Ministry of Defence for supplying of a 50-Ton Trailer valued at Rs 83.51 crore.

Vraj Iron and Steel has received consent to operate the company expansion project of sponge iron and power plant located in Chhattisgarh from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board.

 

HG Infra Engineering has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 763 crore from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The project involves the improvement and upgradation of a two-lane road with paved shoulders configuration for the newly declared NH227B, Bahuvan Madar Majha to Jagarnathpur, in Uttar Pradesh under Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package VI).

Reliance Infrastructure has incorporated Reliance EV Go as wholly owned subsidiary of arm Reliance Velocity to manufacture, buy and sell electronic vehicles.

Asian Granito India has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Shudh Investments and Klyn Stone of the UK to acquire shares of Klyn AGL.

Hinduja Global Solutionss step-down wholly owned subsidiary, HGS CX Technologies Inc. board has approved to merge its five wholly owned US subsidiaries with itself. These subsidiaries include Hinduja Global Solutions LLC, HGS Digital LLC, HGS (USA) LLC, HGS Canada Holdings LLC, and Teklink International LLC.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

