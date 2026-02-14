Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 2.90% to Rs 7.46 crore

Raj Packaging Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.467.25 3 OPM %2.68-2.21 -PBDT0.14-0.30 LP PBT0-0.44 100 NP0-0.33 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 1460.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 1460.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit declines 22.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit declines 22.94% in the December 2025 quarter

MFS Intercorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

MFS Intercorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ventura Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ventura Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today