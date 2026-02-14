Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.90% to Rs 7.46 crore

Raj Packaging Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.467.252.68-2.210.14-0.300-0.440-0.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News