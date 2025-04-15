Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raj Television Network Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Raj Television Network Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

ICDS Ltd, SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd, DCM Financial Services Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 April 2025.

Raj Television Network Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 64.8 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26141 shares in the past one month.

 

ICDS Ltd crashed 7.22% to Rs 42.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9813 shares in the past one month.

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd tumbled 6.53% to Rs 28.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4865 shares in the past one month.

DCM Financial Services Ltd fell 6.09% to Rs 5.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5736 shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd dropped 5.38% to Rs 123. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 343 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 907 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Capacite Infraprojects gains after bagging order worth Rs 220-cr from Raymond's arm

Nifty above 23,300 level; metal shares shine

India's 2025 Oil product demand expected to average 5.8 million barrels per day says OPEC

India's wholesales price inflation eases down to 2.05% in March

JK Technosoft partners with Inveniam

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

