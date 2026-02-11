Santosh Fine Fab standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.53% to Rs 3.46 crore

Net profit of Santosh Fine Fab declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.53% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.464.306.365.120.050.050.010.010.010.02

