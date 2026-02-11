Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Santosh Fine Fab standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Santosh Fine Fab standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Sales decline 19.53% to Rs 3.46 crore

Net profit of Santosh Fine Fab declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.53% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.464.30 -20 OPM %6.365.12 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.02 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shahi Shipping reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shahi Shipping reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 83.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 83.50% in the December 2025 quarter

First Custodian Fund(I) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Custodian Fund(I) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ginni Filaments reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ginni Filaments reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 73.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 73.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNTA JEE Mains ResultIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance