Rajath Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Rajath Finance reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.01 200 OPM %-2300.00-1100.00 -PBDT-0.69-0.12 -475 PBT-0.69-0.12 -475 NP-0.69-0.12 -475
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content