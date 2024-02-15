Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rajesh Exports slides on reporting weak Q3 numbers

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Rajesh Exports tumbled 7.21% to Rs 312.85 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 97.05% to Rs 12.43 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 421.56 crore posted in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations slipped 30.69% year on year to Rs 65,476.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Profit before tax in Q3 FY24 was at Rs 12.67 crore, registering a de-growth of 97% from Rs 423.14 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Total expenses tumbled 30.38% YoY to Rs 65,476.25 crore in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 65,434.51 crore (down 30.33%YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 41.46 crore (down 29.87%YoY).
On nine months basis, the companys consolidated net profit slumped 65.57% to Rs 367.1 crore on 15.61% decline in revenue to Rs 1,89,231.39 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.
Rajesh Exports is one of the largest manufacturers of gold products in the world. The company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products in wholesale market and jewellery showrooms across India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ABFRL slides after reporting dismal Q3 numbers

Mahindra Holidays jumps on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Ideaforge Tech spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

India Cements slides on reporting net loss of Rs 6 cr in Q3 FY24

CarTrade Tech slides on reporting net loss of Rs 24 cr in Q3 FY23

Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 275.34 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 80.08% in the December 2023 quarter

NMDC consolidated net profit rises 62.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Kohinoor Foods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon