Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power Services successfully bids for projects of Madhya Gujarat Vij Company

Rajesh Power Services successfully bids for projects of Madhya Gujarat Vij Company

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Rajesh Power Services has received bid confirmation of Lowest Bid at the L1 Stage, being declared as the Successful Bidder for the following various projects:-

1. Turnkey Contract for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) at various locations under Kisan Suryoday Yojna (KSY) Scheme of Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL).

2. Turnkey Contract for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) in Bodeli & Dabhoi Division under VKY-2 Scheme of Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL).

3. Turnkey Contract for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) in Dahod & Lunawada Division under VKY-2 Scheme of Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL).

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coforge update on restructuring of subsidiaries

Coforge update on restructuring of subsidiaries

Epigral signs agreement to source 19.80 MW wind solar hybrid power

Epigral signs agreement to source 19.80 MW wind solar hybrid power

IEX achieves 14% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in May'25

IEX achieves 14% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in May'25

NMDC updates prices of iron ore

NMDC updates prices of iron ore

RBI could carry out jumbo rate cut of 50bps: SBI research report

RBI could carry out jumbo rate cut of 50bps: SBI research report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon