Sensex, Nifty continues to trade in positive terrain

The domestic equity benchmarks continued to trade with major gains in the mid-afternoon trade buoyed by optimism over the recently concluded India-US trade agreement and positive global cues. Sentiments further lifted by key agreements signed between India-Malaysia. Investors will monitor ongoing Q3 earnings season. The Nifty traded above the 25,850 mark.

Consumer durables shares rallied for second consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 461.13 points or 0.55% to 84,041.53. The Nifty 50 index added 168.40 points or 0.66% to 25,861.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE 150 MidCap Index climbed 1.50% and the S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 2.27%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,036 shares rose and 1,208 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.52% to 12.12.

India-Malaysia sign key agreements

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi visited Malaysia from 7 February to 8 February 2026 and held bilateral talks with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim. The wide-ranging talks during the two-day official visit, marked a significant step in strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Malaysia.

India and Malaysia has signed 11 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and exchanged several bilateral documents across a broad range of sectors during Prime Minister Narendra Modis two-day official visit to Kuala Lumpur. The agreements, signed in the presence of PM Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim following delegation-level talks, span trade and investment, semiconductors, digital economy, healthcare, security cooperation and peacekeeping, officials said.

The two leaders launched Malaysia-India Digital Council (MLDC) and backed NPCIPayNet payment link, paving way to introduce India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system in Malaysia. This initiative will simplify cross-border payments for businesses and travellers and strengthen financial ties between the two economies.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index climbed 3.25% to 37,621.10. The Index jumped 4.24% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Kalyan Jewellers India (up 13.79%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 6.52%), Whirlpool of India (up 5.19%), Amber Enterprises India (up 4.98%) and Voltas (up 4.46%), Bata India (up 3.46%), Blue Star (up 2.9%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 2.52%), Titan Company (up 2.23%) and V-Guard Industries (up 2.18%) surged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.33% to 6.755 compared with previous session close of 6.733.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.6700 compared with its close of 90.6500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement advanced 1.35% to Rs 157,543.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.25% to 97.39.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.59% to 4.228.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement declined 60 cents or 0.88% to $67.45 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Axiscades Technologies hit the upper circuit of 5% after its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, secured a domestic supply order worth around Rs 80 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

Brahmaputra Infrastructure surged 7% after the company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the North Frontier Railway (NF Railway), Maligaon, Assam, for the construction of a Road Over Bridge (RoB) project.

Bajel Projects rallied 5.49% after the company secured an ultra-mega order from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) through its special purpose vehicle Vindhyachal Varanasi Transmission.

